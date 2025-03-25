United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 10,251 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

