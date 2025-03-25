Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $219.77.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.