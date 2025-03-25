Stevens Capital Management LP Has $204,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $432.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

