United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

