Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 350 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $792.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $143.53.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

