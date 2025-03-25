Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,219 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Saia were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Saia by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $46,514,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $45,767,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,761,000 after buying an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,979,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,299.34. The trade was a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.39.

Saia Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $381.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.18. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.68 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

