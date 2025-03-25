PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 48,970 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 203,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of UAPR stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.24. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.