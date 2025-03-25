PKS Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 335,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

