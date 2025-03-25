Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

