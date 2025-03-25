PKS Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

