Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,632 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,352,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $370.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

