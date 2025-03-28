Sei Investments Co. Purchases 34,089 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

