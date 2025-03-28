Sei Investments Co. Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,006 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,865,000 after buying an additional 73,623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 80.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

