Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 171,056 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,394,000 after buying an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,756,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 392.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,099,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $94,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,185 shares in the company, valued at $354,363.70. The trade was a 21.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

