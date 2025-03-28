Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Sanmina announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $984,042.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,580.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock worth $2,821,682 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

