Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

