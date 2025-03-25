Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $44,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of LULU stock opened at $334.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
