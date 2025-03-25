Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading 18.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 32,349,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 9,698,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Up 18.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £622,603.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

