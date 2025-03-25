TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,980,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,792,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $26,810,000. Boston Partners raised its position in NICE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after acquiring an additional 151,528 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at $24,547,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

NICE opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $137.19 and a one year high of $270.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

