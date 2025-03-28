Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 535,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 184,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
