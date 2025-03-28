WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.09 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,459 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,525. This trade represents a 28.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.