Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 1,956.5% in March

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 1,956.5% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Persimmon Stock Performance

PSMMY stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

