WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE B opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

