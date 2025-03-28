Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading 20.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). 4,749,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,264,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.82 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.08, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.37.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

