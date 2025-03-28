Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNW. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,513.74. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

