ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. ITT has a one year low of $121.01 and a one year high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

