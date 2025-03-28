Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Expands By 1,607.1%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 1,607.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $10.01 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.