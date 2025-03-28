Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $143.53

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.53.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

