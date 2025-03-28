UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 332,652,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 140,812,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

