Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in March

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $7.94 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

