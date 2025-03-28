Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in March

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shenzhou International Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $7.94 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.
About Shenzhou International Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shenzhou International Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.