RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,389 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in RxSight were worth $53,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 384,041 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 6.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,916,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of RxSight by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Price Performance

RXST opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $44,992.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on RxSight from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.