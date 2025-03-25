Tracey Sacco Sells 6,500 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,490. This trade represents a 8.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of SRRK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 1,198,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 103.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 84,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

