Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,378. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $81.45 and a one year high of $97.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
