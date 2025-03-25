REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.46

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.4592 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $17.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 59,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,227. REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and a P/E ratio of 33.95.

The REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (CEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in crypto-related and digital payment solutions stocks selected from the index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions.

