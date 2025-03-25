REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.46

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.4592 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $17.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 59,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,227. REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and a P/E ratio of 33.95.
About REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF
