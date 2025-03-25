Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2456 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. 298,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $54.39.
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
