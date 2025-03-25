Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2456 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. 298,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

