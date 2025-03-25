Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider A. Robert Paratte Sells 6,000 Shares

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 1,657,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $11,892,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

