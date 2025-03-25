Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 21.2% increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Up 1.2 %

AMNF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 17,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.32. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $8.20.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 19.11%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

