Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1123 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ PLTU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. 2,452,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $69.40.
