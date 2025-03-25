Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1123 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PLTU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. 2,452,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

