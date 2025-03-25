Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CTO Philip Tsai Purchases 12,300 Shares

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CTO Philip Tsai acquired 12,300 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $103,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,386. This trade represents a 58.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immunome Stock Performance

Immunome stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $604.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Immunome by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Immunome by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 980,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMNM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

