Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CTO Philip Tsai Purchases 12,300 Shares

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CTO Philip Tsai acquired 12,300 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $103,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,386. This trade represents a 58.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Immunome stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $604.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $26.70.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMNM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
