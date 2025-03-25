SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $1,166,762.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,093.49. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21.

On Thursday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24.

On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28.

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 3,365,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,678. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Westpark Capital cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Report on S

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.