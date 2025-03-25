SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $1,166,762.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,093.49. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21.
- On Thursday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28.
SentinelOne Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 3,365,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,678. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.