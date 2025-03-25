Head to Head Review: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) vs. Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 9.81% 7.68% 4.62% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -28.85% -24.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 4 8 1 2.77 Nautilus Biotechnology 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Revvity presently has a consensus target price of $136.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $2.42, indicating a potential upside of 162.57%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Revvity.

86.7% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revvity and Nautilus Biotechnology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $2.76 billion 4.67 $270.39 million $2.21 48.44 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$63.67 million ($0.56) -1.64

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revvity beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. It also offers proteome analysis system, a high-resolution optical imaging system for integrated fluidics and liquid handling sub-system. In addition, the company provides sample preparation, flow cells, multi-affinity probe reagents, and instrument buffers system to perform multi-cycle analysis runs. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

