Insider Selling: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) Director Sharon L. Cook sold 13,000 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $47,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,027.32. This represents a 39.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 317,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 335,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 619,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 121,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

