Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 402.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

APRE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

