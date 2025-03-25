Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.60%.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 81,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

