SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,911 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 366,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

