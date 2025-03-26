AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Up 1,040.0% in March

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AGNCM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5563 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

