Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 4,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

