Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $118,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,822,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25,929.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $280.96 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total transaction of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,271.63. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.