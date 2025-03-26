Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,854 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,204. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

