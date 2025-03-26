TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,007 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,007 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of PTC worth $94,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in PTC by 5.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 61,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

